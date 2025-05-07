Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get News alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in News by 558.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of News by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in News by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised News to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

News Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of News stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. News Co. has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.