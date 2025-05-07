Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Materion by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $78.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.99. Materion Co. has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $420.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $160,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,099.20. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

