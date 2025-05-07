Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HCC opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $299.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

