Waton Financial Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WTF) Quiet Period To End on May 12th

Waton Financial’s (NASDAQ:WTF – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 12th. Waton Financial had issued 4,375,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $17,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Waton Financial’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Waton Financial Trading Down 5.8 %
NASDAQ WTF opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. Waton Financial has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
About Waton Financial
