Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.66, but opened at $32.35. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 812,967 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $610,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,480,797.44. This trade represents a 19.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 19,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $611,104.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,491.58. The trade was a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,915 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,028. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Wayfair by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 577.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

