Wedbush Cuts FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $5.00

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Wedbush from $6.40 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Get FuboTV alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FuboTV from $3.35 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $3.50 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FuboTV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FuboTV

FuboTV Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FUBO opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.72. FuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $892.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuboTV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuboTV by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuboTV

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.