Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 439.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.90. Vigil Neuroscience has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $6.06.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 321,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

