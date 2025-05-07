Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s current price.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $70.18 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.