Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $31.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Klaviyo has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of -175.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,726,355.42. The trade was a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $188,219.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 447,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,284.60. This represents a 1.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,073,770 shares of company stock valued at $67,259,606 in the last three months. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,870,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,310,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,034,000 after acquiring an additional 866,749 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,851,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,507,000 after purchasing an additional 684,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,721,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,449,000 after purchasing an additional 646,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

