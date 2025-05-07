Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $173.00 to $164.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.34. Chevron has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

