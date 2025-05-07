Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFO. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $9.54.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This is a boost from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

