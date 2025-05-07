Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $48.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $59.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.47 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $34,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 107,144 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $5,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $3,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

