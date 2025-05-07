World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in World Acceptance by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. The trade was a 21.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.58, for a total value of $71,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,239.62. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,988 shares of company stock worth $445,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

World Acceptance Stock Down 1.9 %

World Acceptance stock opened at $131.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $8.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $1.71. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $165.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

