YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in YETI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,529,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,924,000 after buying an additional 51,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in YETI by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after acquiring an additional 489,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,501,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,131,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,778,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on YETI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

