Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $16.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.23. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 1,023,601 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

