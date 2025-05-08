26,871 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after buying an additional 172,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 306,275 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Schneider National by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,789 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,204,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.34. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. National Bankshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SNDR

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.