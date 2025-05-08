3,881 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in IDEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

IDEX stock opened at $179.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $153.36 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

