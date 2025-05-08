44,051 Shares in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QXO by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 115,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of QXO by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QXO by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QXO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

QXO Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.32 on Thursday. QXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $290.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.27.

QXO Company Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

