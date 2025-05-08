4,575 Shares in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE opened at $158.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.31. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $203.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hamilton Lane from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.