Adrian Kinkaid Acquires 100,000 Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Stock

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Kinkaid acquired 100,000 shares of Fusion Antibodies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,976.60).
Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 3.3 %
FAB opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.08) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.73. Fusion Antibodies plc has a one year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 12 ($0.16). The stock has a market cap of £5.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.49.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Antibodies
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Survey: America’s Most Inspirational Women Business Leaders [2025]
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Disney Stock Jumps on Earnings—Is the Magic Sustainable?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What Oil, Value, and Growth Correlations Say About the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.