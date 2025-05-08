Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.78.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $111.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.05.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. Analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.