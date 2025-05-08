Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease stock opened at $53.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Air Lease had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $738.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

