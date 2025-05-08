Alibaba Group (BABA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, analysts expect Alibaba Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $123.20 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $294.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

