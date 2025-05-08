Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,332,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,366,000 after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 55,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $125.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.93. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $334.72. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $617.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $272.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

