American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $81.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of -39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,764. The trade was a 68.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

