American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 46,354 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 43,808 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 732.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $20.72 on Thursday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $817.69 million, a P/E ratio of 296.07 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.