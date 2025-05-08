Analysts Set Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) PT at $25.86

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

ALMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alumis in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

In other Alumis news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 160,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $748,927.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,586,788 shares in the company, valued at $16,750,299.96. This trade represents a 4.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,247,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,434,887.80. This represents a 0.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 397,044 shares of company stock worth $1,891,895 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alumis in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alumis in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alumis during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alumis by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter.

ALMS opened at $4.79 on Monday. Alumis has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

