ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $179.75 million for the quarter.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $70.82 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
