ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) to Release Earnings on Friday

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect ANI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $179.75 million for the quarter.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $70.82 on Thursday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $25,332.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,914.85. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,164.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $197,792. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ANIP shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

