Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 9th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The company has a market cap of $207.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Anika Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.