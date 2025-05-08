Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.36. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. Analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

