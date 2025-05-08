Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,099 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price target (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.10 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.12.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.32%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

