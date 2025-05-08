Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.89. Ardelyx shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 1,390,705 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director David M. Mott bought 381,377 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $1,609,410.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,396,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,114,795.62. This represents a 18.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARDX. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

The stock has a market cap of $885.24 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

