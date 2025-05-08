Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s previous close.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after purchasing an additional 78,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 128,717 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,970,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,057,000 after acquiring an additional 381,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.