Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Position Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,312 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Arvinas alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of ARVN opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $484.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $37.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Arvinas from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arvinas from $81.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARVN

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.