Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Shares Down 7.9% Following Weak Earnings

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.84 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 641,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,271,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 178.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. This represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AESI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,382,000 after buying an additional 773,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,908,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,697,000 after acquiring an additional 935,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,390,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,197,000 after purchasing an additional 689,846 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,152,000 after purchasing an additional 955,818 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,600,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

