ATS (ATS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect ATS to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $687.03 million for the quarter.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect ATS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18. ATS has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.42.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

