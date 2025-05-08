AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,841.00 to $3,995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3,500.00 to $4,192.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,821.91.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,746.63 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,916.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,642.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,391.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $834,556,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

