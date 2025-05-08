Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Up 6.5% on Earnings Beat

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 85,289 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 339,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.75 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,216.75. This represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $579.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

