B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Onsemi

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – B. Riley boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

Shares of Onsemi stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

