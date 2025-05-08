B. Riley Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EverQuote

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EverQuote in a report issued on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

EverQuote stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 331.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 31,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 3,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 373,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EverQuote by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $306,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,192.24. This represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 77,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $2,224,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,366.40. The trade was a 44.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,967 shares of company stock worth $5,278,231. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

