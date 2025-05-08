Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Ameren Stock Up 0.2 %

Ameren stock opened at $99.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. The trade was a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $19,367,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

