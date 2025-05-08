Barclays PLC Acquires 5,125 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sierra Bancorp were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,540.35. This represents a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,289 shares of company stock valued at $131,666. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $365.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

