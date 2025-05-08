Barclays PLC Takes Position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,557,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Septerna in the fourth quarter worth about $8,717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Septerna during the fourth quarter valued at $871,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. Septerna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Septerna news, Director Alan Ezekowitz purchased 7,491 shares of Septerna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $47,567.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,184.85. This trade represents a 43.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,500. This trade represents a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

