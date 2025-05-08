Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) & China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Critical Survey

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) and China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. China Construction Bank pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Beach Energy has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beach Energy $1.18 billion 1.48 -$311.70 million N/A N/A China Construction Bank $194.39 billion 1.08 $47.00 billion $3.58 4.70

This table compares Beach Energy and China Construction Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Beach Energy and China Construction Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A China Construction Bank 24.10% 10.44% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Beach Energy and China Construction Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beach Energy 1 0 0 1 2.50 China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Beach Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The company was formerly known as Beach Petroleum Limited and changed its name to Beach Energy Limited in December 2009. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter transaction services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

