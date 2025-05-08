BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Wajax from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Wajax from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Wajax stock opened at C$21.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$461.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wajax has a 52 week low of C$15.55 and a 52 week high of C$27.49.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

