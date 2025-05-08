Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $23.29

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in enGene by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of enGene in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its position in enGene by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,159,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 101,006 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in enGene by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,557,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,942 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENGN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. enGene has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

