Brokerages Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $23.29

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on ENGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
ENGN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. enGene has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $187.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.39.
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
