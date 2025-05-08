Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Target Price at $9,023.33

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,023.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NVR opened at $7,110.63 on Monday. NVR has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,183.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,992.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $94.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $107.87 by ($13.04). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 39.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVR will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This trade represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NVR by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NVR by 5.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

