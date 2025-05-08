Brokerages Set Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Price Target at $68.83

Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBRK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rubrik from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,484 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,442,796.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,000. The trade was a 57.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $193,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828.43. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 546,117 shares of company stock worth $36,491,888 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rubrik by 8,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $75.86 on Monday. Rubrik has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

