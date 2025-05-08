Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 116,256 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $38.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

