Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RA opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 10.9%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

